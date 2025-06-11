Dino Morea Reveals How His Quirky Character ‘Salad’ Got Its Name in The Royals

Dino Morea has been turning heads once again with his recent performance as 'Salad' in the web series The Royals. The actor, known for his transformation from chocolate boy to fitness enthusiast, recently revealed the quirky origin of his character's name and shared insights into his decision to take up the role.

“Honestly, I would’ve loved to be dessert!” Dino joked, explaining that 'Salad' is actually a playful abbreviation of his character’s full name, Salahuddin. “They just went with ‘Salad’. And I guess, appetizer, setting things up for the next season," he added with a laugh.

Talking about why he chose to be part of The Royals, Dino said, “I found the character really interesting, especially how he has been written for season two. In season one, he appears in maybe three episodes. But I loved the flamboyance, the quirkiness, and the madness. It was short, but I wanted to make an impact — and I think I did.”

Over the years, Dino has undergone a remarkable transformation, emerging as a fitness icon. Reflecting on his fitness journey, he said, “I’ve always taken care of myself, even as a child playing lots of sport. As I got older, I realised how important health really is. We’re in a visual medium — acting isn’t just about performance, appearance matters too. Fitness, fun, laughter — that’s my mantra.” With his effortless portrayal of ‘Salad’, Dino Morea has left fans eagerly awaiting his return in Season 2 of The Royals.