Diljit Dosanjh's New Year concert in Ludhiana faces legal controversy

Singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh's highly anticipated New Year's Eve concert in Ludhiana was overshadowed by a legal controversy following a complaint filed by Punditrao Dharenavar, an assistant professor from Chandigarh. The complaint, lodged ahead of Tuesday night performance, raised concerns about the promotion of alcohol in some of Dosanjh's popular songs.

In response to the complaint, the Deputy Director of the Women and Child Department, Government of Punjab, issued a formal notice to Ludhiana's District Commissioner, requesting that authorities prevent the singer from performing certain songs during the live show. The notice specifically called for a ban on songs like 'Patiala Pegg', '5 Tara Theke', and 'Case (Jeeb Vicho Feem Labbiya)', which have been criticized for glorifying alcohol consumption, even if modified with altered lyrics.

The complaint referenced previous warnings issued to Dosanjh by various commissions, advising him not to perform these controversial tracks at public events. The concerned authorities have emphasized the need for responsible content, especially in the context of public performances that may influence young audiences.

Despite the legal concerns, Dosanjh's concert went ahead as planned, with fans flocking to the venue to celebrate the arrival of the new year. The controversy highlights ongoing debates surrounding the impact of music and entertainment on social issues, including substance abuse.

Authorities are expected to review the matter further, as the issue of responsible content in entertainment continues to garner attention across various platforms.