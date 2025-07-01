Dil Raju's Blunt Critique of Nithiin Goes Viral Ahead of 'Thammudu' Release

Nithiin's film Thammudu is scheduled for release this Friday, July 4th. During the movie's promotions, producer Dil Raju had a candid conversation with Nithiin.



Dil Raju, who became a producer in 2003, pointed out to Nithiin that he had expected Nithiin and Allu Arjun to become equally important star heroes. "When I saw you while making Dil and when I saw Allu Arjun while making Arya, I thought you both will reach a similar stage of stardom in the future. Unfortunately, Nithiin, you haven't been able to achieve that expected level of stardom," Dil Raju said.



Nithiin, known for his positive attitude and down-to-earth nature, took Dil Raju's assessment in stride and expressed the hope that Thammudu might help him achieve something that has eluded him over the years. At this, Dil Raju said that Yellamma would be that for him, hopefully. Yellamma will go on the floors in August.



A video clip of this exchange is currently being widely shared on social media, with many viewers commending Nithiin's positive and sportsmanlike mindset.



Thammudu is directed by Sriram Venu and features a stellar cast including Sapthami Gowda, Laya, and Varsha Bollamma, among others.

