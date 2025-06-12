Dil Raju Vows Transparency: No More Fake Views or Collections

In an industry where inflated YouTube views and manipulated box office numbers have quietly become routine, top Telugu film producer Dil Raju has taken a bold stand against the growing trend of digital fakery. Speaking at the trailer launch of his upcoming film Thammudu, Dil Raju broke the silence surrounding artificial view counts. “I’ve been thinking about talking about this for a while,” he said. “With the release of Thammudu’s trailer, I want to make it clear: the views you see are 100% organic. Not a single rupee has been spent on boosting numbers.”



The veteran producer called out the widespread practice of buying likes, views, and fake engagement to create artificial hype. “When we manipulate data, we lose sight of the actual audience response. It might look impressive on paper, but it doesn’t help us understand what’s truly working. Genuine feedback matters more than inflated numbers,” he asserted.



Dil Raju urged his peers to follow suit, asking the media to spotlight the issue. “Let’s stop this. If we want to grow as an industry, we need to be honest with ourselves and the audience.”

He recalled successful films like Sankranthiki Vasthunnam and Court, which found success without relying on inorganic digital boosts. “If the content is strong, people will watch. It’s that simple.”

In a candid moment, Dil Raju shared an incident from his past. “One of our trailers hit 10 million views overnight. Even my family was surprised. The truth is, we had paid to push it. But those days are behind us now. It’s time for change.”



He added that his new approach includes ensuring genuine box office figures and authentic digital engagement. “If a film doesn’t work, the audience will reject it. That’s the truth we must accept.”

Looking ahead, Dil Raju is also expanding his horizons with two ambitious ventures—Dil Raju Dreams and LORVEN AI—aimed at bringing innovation and new-age storytelling to Telugu cinema.