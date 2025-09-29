Dil Raju Thanks Hyderabad Cops For Steps Against Piracy

Leading producer Dil Raju thanked Hyderabad police for thoroughly investigating the menace of piracy. "We were shocked by their revelations about pirates," he said while addressing media along with senior cops today. "We are receiving HD prints of pirated movies which is alarming and ruining the film industry, "he adds.

He also expressed shock of hacking of service providers like Qube and UFO who screen films in theatres. "We give them money to screen our films. But police gave us a presentation on how Qube and UFO servers are vulnerable and being hacked. Eventually, new films are aired in rogue sites and damaging it's box office prospects. Piracy has ruined Tollywood business and 90% are losing their hard earned money, "he lamented. He also mentioned that piracy has also dented revenues of government. "We heard that 3000 crores are lost by the industry due to piracy but actually even the government has lost huge money due to piracy. Since government gets 18% of GST on each ticket and imagine the money lost on estimated Rs 3000 crores. Hence, strong measures are needed to save industry and loss to state exchequer too "he points out.

He claims that any illegal business is unlawful and affects society too "Even. Tollywood actors would avoid promoting betting apps, "he says and adds, "Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and Telangana government along with cyber crime officials are doing their best and we hope they will continue their investigation and track down piracy culprits and curb the menace. I urge media to sustain this awareness and save industry" he concludes.