Dil Raju Sets Sights on Akhanda 2 Nizam Rights, Offers Rs 30 Crore?
Dil Raju put forward an offer of around Rs 30 crore to bag the rights for the Telangana region, which includes about 450 theatres under the Nizam territory, a source said
If industry sources are to be believed, leading producer and distributor Dil Raju is reportedly in talks to acquire the Nizam distribution rights of the much-hyped action entertainer ‘Akhanda 2’, starring Nandamuri Balakrishna.
“He has put forward an offer of around Rs 30 crore to bag the rights for the Telangana region, which includes about 450 theatres under the Nizam territory,” says a source. The insider adds, “Dil Raju is still recovering a few crores on OG, which recently crossed the ₹50 crore mark, and also has to account for around ₹5 crore in GST adjustments in the coming days.”
Meanwhile, Dil Raju has also announced a big-ticket film starring Vijay Deverakonda and Keerthy Suresh, apart from being actively involved in film distribution across Nizam, Vizag, and parts of Andhra Pradesh. “He owns about 40 theatres in Nizam and several others in Andhra Pradesh, giving him a strong foothold in distribution,” the source adds.
However, competition in the Nizam region remains fierce with players like Mythri Movie Makers, Naga Vamsi, Asian Cinemas, and Suresh Babu also vying for top Telugu releases. “After paying over ₹50 crore for OG, Dil Raju’s latest ₹30 crore offer for Balakrishna’s film is another bold move aimed at securing major releases in his territory,” the source concludes.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Next Story