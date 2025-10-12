Dil Raju Sets Sights on Akhanda 2 Nizam Rights, Offers Rs 30 Crore?

If industry sources are to be believed, leading producer and distributor Dil Raju is reportedly in talks to acquire the Nizam distribution rights of the much-hyped action entertainer ‘Akhanda 2’, starring Nandamuri Balakrishna.

“He has put forward an offer of around Rs 30 crore to bag the rights for the Telangana region, which includes about 450 theatres under the Nizam territory,” says a source. The insider adds, “Dil Raju is still recovering a few crores on OG, which recently crossed the ₹50 crore mark, and also has to account for around ₹5 crore in GST adjustments in the coming days.”