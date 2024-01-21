Hyderabad: It would be quite an unusual bonhomie at the launch of a theatre complex in RC Puram near Patancheru today. Producer Dil Raju director Prashanth Varma and producer Niranjan Reddy will be attending the same event and coming face-to-face after being at loggerheads over declining theatres for ‘Hanu Man’ in Telangana state during the Sankranthi festival last week.

“Mythri Movie Makers who distributed the film in Telangana and also moved Telugu Film Producers Council for justice will also be attending the event along with Sirish Reddy,” says a source and adds, "Filmmakers who were against each other are now meeting one-to-one,”



Interestingly, Dil Raju and the team will be watching ‘Hanu Man’ today since it is the first film to be screened at the new theatre. “Quite an ironic situation indeed since ‘Hanuman’ is holding well and rocking the box office after overcoming various hurdles,” he points out.



Earlier, Niranjan Reddy expressed his worries over not getting a good number of theatres and just restricted to a handful of theatres in Hyderabad with ‘Guntur Kaaram’ taking a major chunk of theatres.



Finally, the much-hyped socio-fantasy proved its detractors wrong and surpassed collections of movies of big stars this Pongal and reiterated that 'content' is king.





