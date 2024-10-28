Dil Raju all set to become FDC chairman?

If reliable sources are to be believed, leading producer Dil Raju is all set to become the chairman of Telangana State Film Development Corporation. “It is a prestigious position for his experience and stature. The corporation chairman plays an important role in strengthening the relationship between the Telugu film industry and state government and addressing the woes of the filmmakers ', says a source. The state government has reportedly finalized his name among others and a decision will be announced soon, adds the source. Earlier, Dil Raju served as president of the Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce and resolved issues of filmmakers.

Earlier, Telugu film industry bigwigs urged Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to revive Telangana State Film Development Corporation Limited to help the industry in many ways. “FDC has almost become defunct in the last few years,” adds the source, and many benefits meant for the film fraternity have almost come to a standstill. "Dil Raju can use his vast experience to help Tollywood get many benefits from the state government, and he is quite good at it,” he adds.

The corporation receives funds from the government ranging from Rs 80 to 100 crore and it has to be used to spur growth of the Telugu film industry. “FDC used to give cash subsidies to content-driven films and conducted the International Children’s Film Festival grandly which enhanced our industry worldwide. The corporation is also responsible for organizing Gadar Awards every year and it would be a celebration time for the film fraternity,” adds a source.

Dil Raju is a top-rung producer and delivered blockbusters like ‘Bommarillu’, ‘Parugu’, and 'Kotha Bangaru Lokam’ and with stars like NTR (Brindavanam), Prabhas (Mr. Perfect), Ram Charan(Yevadu), besides hits like ‘Raja The Great’ and ‘F2: Fun and Frustration’ to carve a niche for himself in Tollywood. “He is awaiting the release of the much-hyped ' Game Changer’ with Ram Charan and director Shankar in January,” he concludes.