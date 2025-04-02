Digital Teens Unraveled: Adolescence Series Shocks with Social Media’s Dark Influence

Show: Adolescence

Where to Watch: Netflix

Director: Philip Barantini

Cast: Stephen Graham, Owen Cooper, Ashley walters, Erin Doherty and Faye Marsay

Rating: 3.5





For the past several years, parents have been worried about the usage of the internet by their children. Some Kids, don't even eat or go to bed without scrolling past their mobile phones. After the pandemic, it became even more common since every one was locked up in their homes and needed a device to study, work and stay connected with the outside world.

Doctors, Parents, and teachers have long been talking about its impact on physical health and mental health. But how dangerously it can impact your child has been beautifully yet disturbingly showcased by a new Mini Drama series on Netflix, called Adolescence.

The adolescence is a four episode series, with each episode one hour long, presenting a blunt look on the repercussions of social media exposure on young minds.

The show highlights how social media algorithms ensure certain content on our feed despite our choice, and how a single tick or view floods our feed with similar content with no regulations for the exposure of children.

All episodes of the series have been shot in long and uninterrupted takes with the first episode filmed in a single take and following three with minimal cuts. This adds to the intense atmosphere of the plot.

Each episode of the series involves a different setting -- home, police station, school, and a juvenile correction centre; and how the story unfolds there. This gives the audience a very close look at the aspects of the lead character's life and the repercussions of his actions.

The story begins with the character - DI Luke Bascombe played brilliantly by Ashley Walters, investigating a murder case that involves a teenager - Jamie Miller, played wonderfully by Owen Cooper.

Cooper's performance in this series is stiflingly amazing, as an innocent looking teenager, who is vulnerable enough to wet himself in fear as he first gets arrested. As the story progresses, we witness his amazing transformation, from aggression, guilt, to manipulation.

The brilliancy of Owen Cooper's acting comes in a scene where a 13-year-old boy tries to dominate an adult woman twice his age, giving the audience an edge-of-the-seat experience. Briony Ariston played very well by Erin Doherty.

The series also delves into the guilt of parents for not knowing what their child is doing on his smart device in a closed room. The attitude of parents, thinking their child is safe inside the room, while ignoring the impacts of consuming negative content unknown to parents, was aptly showcased.

Stephen Graham, the creator and writer of the show has delivered a very important yet unsettling analysis of modern day adolescence. As an actor also, Graham delivered an emotionally charged performance by playing the role of Eddie Miller as Jamie's father.

The series delves in the themes of toxic masculinity, and incel culture, and also highlights bullying.

The storytelling of the series is very immersive, the cinematography of the series blends seamlessly with the story while highlighting various aspects of the plot. As the story progresses, it becomes gripping yet suffocating in its own way.

The show, which set the Internet buzzing, was directed by Philip Barantini. While, the show loses it's steam in the middle for a while and bores you (slightly), it was worth the hype and keeps you hinged, especially, if you love thrillers and can manage a little a slow-paced narration.