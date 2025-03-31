Did You Know? Prime Video’s Paatal Lok Season 2 Features a Real Cast of Actors Who Are Native People of Nagaland!

Prime Video’s Paatal Lok Season 2 has become one of the biggest web series of 2025, levelling up even more from its first season. The crime thriller delivered another gripping narrative that left us hooked with an unforgettable cast of actors. Set against the haunting landscapes of Nagaland and the gritty streets of Delhi, the series delves deeper into the complexities of power, corruption, and human nature. But did you know? Alongside lead actors Jaideep Ahlawat, Ishwak Singh, Gul Panag, and Tillotama Shome, this season introduced a fresh cast with standout performances from actors from Nagaland playing key roles. The Nagaland cast brought an authentic, grounded energy, enriching the storyline with cultural depth and intensity, further elevating the show’s dramatic tension.



Kaguirong Gonmei as Jonathan Thom

Kaguirong Gonmei delivered a standout performance as Jonathan Thom, a Nagaland minister whose murder sparks the dark narrative, adding depth to the show’s political and social tensions.

Merenla Imsong as Rose Lizo

Merenla Imsong, who plays Rose Lizo in Paatal Lok Season 2, shines with her compelling presence. A stand-up comedian turned actor, she hails from Kohima, Nagaland, and holds a master’s in zoology from Delhi University. Beyond acting, she captivates audiences with her sharp wit and creative content.

Rozello Mero as Asenla Thom

Rozelle Mero delivers a powerful performance as Asenla Thom, the widow of Jonathan Thom, in Paatal Lok Season 2. Her portrayal adds emotional depth, amplifying the series' political and social tensions.

Jahnu Barua as Uncle Ken

Jahnu Barua, a celebrated filmmaker from Assam, is renowned for his impactful contributions to Indian and international cinema, winning over 20 global awards, including the Silver Leopard at Locarno. In Paatal Lok Season 2, he portrays Uncle Ken, bringing depth and authenticity to the character.

Prashant Tamang as Sniper Daniel

Prashant Tamang plays Sniper Daniel in Paatal Lok Season 2, portraying a menacing antagonist with chilling precision. Hailing from Darjeeling, he overcame hardships, serving in the Kolkata Police before winning Indian Idol in 2007. His journey from music to acting showcases his incredible versatility.

Theyie Keditsu as Grace Reddy

Theyie Keditsu brings depth to Paatal Lok Season 2 as Grace Reddy, a pivotal character in the show’s political and social narrative. A passionate advocate for Naga culture, she blends tradition with modernity through fashion, earning recognition for her unique styling and cultural storytelling on Instagram.

LC Sekhose as Reuben Thom

LC Sekhose delivers a compelling performance as Reuben Thom in Paatal Lok Season 2, adding intensity to the narrative. A dynamic force in Nagaland’s hip-hop scene, the Kohima-born artist blends sharp lyrics with cultural storytelling, using music to amplify Naga identity on both local and national stages.