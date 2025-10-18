Did You Know? 'Baahubali: The Epic' Was an Idea Born in Vikram Narayana Rao's Mind

Industrialist Vikram Narayana Rao, the head of Lloyd Groups and creator of the 'Dhanik Bharat Vision', is an interesting personality. He keeps immense interest in meaningful cinema. Ahead of the October 31st release of Baahubali: The Epic, he is in the news for being the first person to birth the idea of releasing the two Baahubali movies as a single-film entity.



Narayana Rao suggested this exact concept of The Epic seven years ago. On May 6, 2017—just one week after the release of Baahubali 2—he posted his vision to Rajamouli on social media. In his suggestion, he urged the director to release Baahubali Part 1 and Part 2 as a single film. "This will be a wonder that has never happened before in cinema history," he wrote, boldly predicting the potential for a massive box office collection, estimating: "There is a possibility of collecting at least 500 crore rupees. Also, it can give the audience another magical experience."

Narayana Rao’s suggestion acquired a life of its own, with Rajamouli announcing the release of The Epic.