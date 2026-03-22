Did Venkatesh Reject V. V. Vinayak’s Comedy Script?

There has been strong buzz in industry circles that Venkatesh Daggubati might collaborate with V. V. Vinayak for a big-ticket entertainer. However, the project now appears to be on hold, sparking speculation about what went wrong.

According to sources, Venkatesh was not keen on doing a different kind of entertainer at this stage of his career. Writer Akula Siva had reportedly pitched a comedy-centric script, but the actor is said to be looking for something fresh and different. “He didn’t want to go ahead with a routine laugh riot. With directors like Anil Ravipudi already exploring that space, Venkatesh is keen on choosing a subject that connects with new-age audiences,” a source revealed.

The actor-director duo previously delivered the successful film Lakshmi, which blended action and family drama effectively. Their reunion had created considerable excitement, with expectations of a bigger and more engaging entertainer this time.

V. V. Vinayak, known for blockbusters like Aadi and Tagore, was expected to present Venkatesh in a powerful and dynamic role. The project was said to be a commercial entertainer with a mix of action and romance.

Meanwhile, Venkatesh is riding high on the success of Sankranthiki Vasthunam and his special appearance in Mana Sankara Varaprasad Garu. The actor is reportedly being cautious with his choices, aiming to maintain his strong connection with audiences by exploring varied genres and fresh narratives.

For now, the Vinayak project remains on hold, and it remains to be seen whether the duo will reunite with a different script in the future.