Did Trisha’s Mother Hint at Marriage? Viral Speculation Sparks Debate

Rumours surrounding Vijay and Trisha Krishnan have once again taken social media by storm, with fresh speculation emerging from an unexpected source—Trisha’s mother.



The buzz began after Trisha’s mother reportedly liked a fan-made Instagram reel depicting Vijay and Trisha getting married. This seemingly small action has been widely interpreted by netizens as a subtle hint, further fuelling ongoing rumours about a possible relationship between the two stars.



The speculation comes amid unverified reports that Vijay’s wife, Sangeetha Sornalingam, has filed for divorce, allegedly citing his closeness with a Tamil actress. While there has been no official confirmation from any of the parties involved, gossip around Vijay and Trisha has continued to gain traction.



Adding to the intrigue is Vijay’s political journey. As the leader of his party and a rising figure ahead of upcoming elections in Tamil Nadu, any personal developments—especially something as significant as a remarriage—could attract intense public and political scrutiny.



Observers note that Tamil Nadu’s political history has seen leaders like M. G. Ramachandran and M. Karunanidhi navigates complex personal lives alongside their political careers, the current socio-political climate is markedly different.



For now, all eyes remain on Vijay and Trisha, as neither has addressed the rumours. Whether this social media activity is merely coincidental or indicative of something bigger remains to be seen, but it has certainly kept fans and followers talking.