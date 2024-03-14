Sreeleela Misses 'Mega' Opportunity

If reliable sources are to be believed, the makers of reigning star Ram Charan reportedly considered pretty actress Sreeleela to play the female lead in their film under the direction of Buchi Babu Sana. “Sreeleela was one of the hot contenders for the coveted role along with few B-town actresses and Sreeleela retained her place till last moment, before she was dropped,” says a source and adds, “With RC 16 being designed as a pan-India film, the makers resolved to rope in Janhvi Kapoor to expand their business prospects.”

No doubt, Sreeleela’s career would have gone few notches up if she had worked in the film, however, she is content with other big stars like Mahesh Babu(Guntur Kaaram), Ravi Teja (Dhamaka) and doing another big ticket film ‘Ustaad Bhagat Singh’ with Pawan Kalyan. "She has to grab more offers with big stars to move up the ladder and attain a position in the top league,” he points out.

Dancing sensation rose to fame with racy numbers including the latest “Kurchi Madathapeti’ with Mahesh Babu. Earlier, ‘Jinthak Chithaka’ and ‘Pulsar Bike’ songs in ‘Dhamaka’ and ‘Ghandarbahi in ‘Skanda’ showed her dancing skills in abundance.