Deepika Padukone Makes A Cryptic Post Amid Kalki 2 Exit

Deepika Padukone has, either by choice or otherwise, lost out on two movies in recent months. The first one is Prabhas-Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit, a multi-lingual international project. And, more shockingly, the sequel to Kalki 2898 AD, too, slipped away.

After director Nag Ashwin recently announced that he won't be making Kalki 2 with her, Deepika has been the centre of discussions and heated exchanges between movie buffs on social media. Her fan base has passionately defended her, saying that she is entitled to wish for a career that respects her motherhood.



Amidst this, the superstar-actress has started shooting for Shah Rukh Khan’s King. And, on the day she debuted on the sets of the Bollywood film, she wrote a cryptic (well, most likely it is one) post. “The very first lesson he (SRK) taught me almost 18 years ago while filming Om Shanti Om was that the experience of making a movie, and the people you make it with, matter far more than its success.”



If you read the post in the context of the recent controversies surrounding Deepika and the makers of Spirit and Kalki 2, the message will acquire a different meaning. The phrase "the people you make it with" suggests that Deepika wants her fans and the audience in general to know that she wants to work on her terms and only with people who value her choices.



Deepika further wrote, "I couldn't agree more and have applied that learning to every decision I have made since."













Deepika, who rarely gives interviews, didn't take the lead in announcing her exit from Spirit and Kalki 2. As such, the makers of these movies got to set the narrative. Through her latest post, though, Deepika may have tried to put out her own narrative.

