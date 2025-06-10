 Top
Diana Penty Turns Sleuth Opposite Diljit Dosanjh in Detective Sherdil’ Trailer

DC Correspondent
10 Jun 2025 6:17 PM IST

A comic-thriller packed with mystery, mayhem, and a playful war of wits, Detective Sherdil drops its trailer with Diana and Diljit as rival detectives.

Set in Budapest, Detective Sherdil starring Diana and Diljit promises a riotous OTT ride on June 20 with sharp banter, quirky sleuths, and nonstop twists.

Diana Penty surprises fans with a sharp, no-nonsense detective avatar in the trailer of Detective Sherdil, opposite the ever-charismatic Diljit Dosanjh. The just-released trailer promises a riotous mix of mystery, comedy, and relentless cat-and-mouse chases.

Brimming with witty one-liners and unexpected twists, the film showcases Diana and Diljit as rival sleuths whose Tom-and-Jerry-style antics are already grabbing eyeballs. The duo looks pitch-perfect in their quirky detective roles, and their playful chemistry sets the tone for a thoroughly entertaining ride.

Directed by debutant Ravi Chhabria and produced by Ali Abbas Zafar under AAZ Films, Offside Entertainment, and Maurya Entertainment, the film boasts an ensemble cast featuring Boman Irani, Chunky Pandey, Ratna Pathak Shah, Banita Sandhu, and Sumeet Vyas.

Shot against the picturesque backdrop of Budapest, Detective Sherdil premieres on OTT on June 20, 2025.

