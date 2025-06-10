Diana Penty Turns Sleuth Opposite Diljit Dosanjh in Detective Sherdil’ Trailer

Diana Penty surprises fans with a sharp, no-nonsense detective avatar in the trailer of Detective Sherdil, opposite the ever-charismatic Diljit Dosanjh. The just-released trailer promises a riotous mix of mystery, comedy, and relentless cat-and-mouse chases.

Brimming with witty one-liners and unexpected twists, the film showcases Diana and Diljit as rival sleuths whose Tom-and-Jerry-style antics are already grabbing eyeballs. The duo looks pitch-perfect in their quirky detective roles, and their playful chemistry sets the tone for a thoroughly entertaining ride.