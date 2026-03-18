Dhurandhar Grabs More Theatres Than Ustaad in Telugu States?

A surprising development has emerged in the Telugu states, where the Hindi film Dhurandhar: The Revenge appears to have secured a larger share of theatres than Ustaad Bhagat Singh, starring Pawan Kalyan.



According to a leading exhibitor, Dhurandhar has made a strong impact, especially in Telangana. “Out of around 450 theatres in the region, more than 300 have been allocated to Ranveer Singh’s film, while Ustaad Bhagat Singh is playing in approximately 150 theatres,” he revealed. “No Bollywood film has created this level of hype in the Telugu states in recent times,” he added.



The exhibitor further noted that Ustaad Bhagat Singh may regain additional screens in the coming days, depending on its box office performance. “Even in Andhra Pradesh, Dhurandhar currently has an upper hand, releasing in nearly 400 theatres. Premiere shows are witnessing excellent occupancy, with multiplex screenings scheduled at short intervals of just 20 minutes,” he said.



However, from a business standpoint, Ustaad Bhagat Singh still leads. The film has reportedly been sold for around ₹110 crore in the Telugu states, whereas Dhurandhar is valued at approximately ₹70 crore. “Both films together represent a combined theatrical value of nearly ₹180 crore, and distributors are keen to capitalize on the holiday season beginning with the Ugadi festival on March 19,” the exhibitor explained.



He emphasized that the next few days will be crucial. “Both films need strong holiday footfalls to recover their investments. It remains to be seen whether Pawan Kalyan’s massive fan base will turn out in large numbers and drive the film to success,” he added.



The box office battle has effectively turned into a face-off between Pawan Kalyan and Ranveer Singh in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. However, the exhibitor cautioned against direct comparisons. “Pawan Kalyan is one of the biggest crowd-pullers in Telugu cinema. At the same time, Ranveer Singh is riding on the momentum of a successful franchise, which gives him an initial advantage,” he noted.



He concluded, “If Ustaad Bhagat Singh delivers a gripping cop drama, it could catch up in collections by the third or fourth day.”

