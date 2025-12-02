The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has concluded that the upcoming film Dhurandhar has no connection to Ashoka Chakra awardee Major Mohit Sharma, following a fresh examination ordered by the Delhi High Court.

The review came after Major Sharma’s parents raised objections, claiming the film, promoted as “inspired by true events,” mirrored aspects of his life, persona, and military operations. The Court had directed CBFC to consider these concerns before certification.

CBFC now says Dhurandhar is wholly fictional, carries a clear disclaimer, has no link to Major Sharma, and didn’t require Army consultation.