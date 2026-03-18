‘Dhurandhar’ Beats ‘Ustaad’ in Telugu States?

In a surprising turn in the Telugu states, Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge has secured more screens than Pawan Kalyan’s Ustaad Bhagat Singh! In Telangana, Dhurandhar is showing in over 300 of roughly 450 theatres, while Ustaad Bhagat Singh plays in around 150.

In Andhra Pradesh, Dhurandhar leads again with nearly 400 theatres and premiere shows are seeing strong occupancy.

According to a leading exhibitor, “No Bollywood film has created this level of hype in the Telugu states in recent times.”

However, from a business standpoint, Ustaad Bhagat Singh still leads! The exhibitor further noted that the movie may regain additional screens in the coming days, depending on its box office performance. “Distributors hope to capitalise on the upcoming Ugadi festival holiday,” he added.

The box office battle has effectively turned into a face-off between Pawan and Ranveer twin states respectively.

However, the exhibitor cautioned against direct comparisons. He noted that while Ranveer benefits from franchise momentum, Pawan’s fan base could boost Ustaad Bhagat Singh’s collections in the next few days, especially if the cop drama proves engaging.