Dhurandhar Actor Bimal Oberoi Joins NTR Prashanth Neel Film

Actor Bimal Oberoi has revealed that he underwent a look test for the much-awaited film Dragon, directed by Prashanth Neel and starring Jr NTR.



In a recent media interaction, Bimal shared how the opportunity came his way. “I got a call from the team and asked who the director was. They told me it was Prashanth Neel, who made films like KGF and Salaar. I then asked if I could speak directly with him to understand my role better. He later called me, appreciated my performance in Dhurandhar, and asked me to attend a look test. I agreed immediately and have now joined the shoot,” he said. A video of his statement has since gone viral.



Bimal Oberoi earned acclaim for his intense portrayal of Shirani Baloch in Dhurandhar, which appears to have opened doors to bigger opportunities. His collaboration with Prashanth Neel in Dragon has already generated excitement, with fans eager to see him bring his signature intensity to the action-packed film.



With Dragon shaping up as a major pan-India project, Bimal’s rising popularity after Dhurandhar is expected to work in his favor. His addition to the ensemble is likely to add depth, and he could emerge as a notable highlight during the film’s promotions.



This collaboration with Prashanth Neel may mark another significant milestone in Bimal Oberoi’s career, following the success of Dhurandhar.

