Dhurandhar 2 Breaks Pushpa 2 Hindi Record

Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge is proving to be an unstoppable force at the box office. The film is performing exceptionally well, shattering numerous records and surpassing the Hindi version collections of Pushpa 2: The Rule.



According to trade reports from Sacnilk, Dhurandhar 2 collected Rs 65 crore nett in India on its first Monday. This brings the film's total domestic nett collection to Rs 519.12 crore. Globally, the film has already crossed the Rs 800 crore mark in worldwide gross collections, which is a massive achievement for a Hindi film in such a short span.



Detailed Day-wise India Nett Collections for All Versions (Source: Sacnilk)



| Day 0 | Wednesday (Paid Previews) | Rs 43 crore |

| Day 1 | Thursday | Rs 102.55 crore |

| Day 2 | Friday | Rs 80.72 crore |

| Day 3 | Saturday | Rs 113.00 crore |

| Day 4 | Sunday | Rs 114.85 crore |

| Day 5 | Monday | Rs 65.00 crore |

|Total | 5-Day Aggregate | Rs 519.12 crore |

Top 5 Opening Week Collections (Hindi Nett)

The figures include extended weekend/opening days for films released in the Hindi language:



1. Dhurandhar: The Revenge: Rs 430 crore (First 4 days)

2. Pushpa 2: The Rule: Rs 425.10 crore

3. Pathaan: Rs 351 crore

4. Jawan: Rs 346.98 crore

5. Stree 2: Rs 291.65 crore

The Road to Rs 1,000 Crore

If it maintains its current momentum, Dhurandhar 2 is likely to join the Rs 1,000 crore worldwide gross club within the next two to three days.



Most widely appreciated by celebs



The film has received appreciation from some of the biggest film celebs in the country. From Superstar Rajinikanth to SS Rajamouli, from Mahesh Babu to Allu Arjun and Jr NTR, from Ram Charan to Vijay Deverakonda, they have all showered praises on the spy action thriller.

