Dhurandhar 2 Storms Telugu Box Office, Says Prasanna Kumar

Bollywood film Dhurandhar: The Revenge has taken the Telugu box office by storm, registering impressive collections across the Telugu states. According to Prasanna Kumar, honorary secretary of the Telugu Film Council, the film is performing exceptionally well even in regions where Hindi films typically struggle.



“It is drawing big collections even in areas where Hindi films don’t usually do well,” he said, pointing to housefull shows in smaller towns like Tirupati and Gudivada. He added that B and C centres are witnessing massive footfalls, with audiences thronging theatres for the spy thriller. “Ranveer Singh’s performance and the strong patriotic message have struck a chord with the masses,” he noted.



Prasanna Kumar further stated that the film could have created even bigger records had it been simultaneously released in Telugu and other South Indian languages. “If the Telugu version had released on the same day, it would have set sensational box office records. A multi-language release would have smashed previous benchmarks,” he explained.



The film has already collected a share of around Rs 23 crore on day one in the Telugu states and is expected to grow further in the coming days. With the Telugu dubbed version slated to hit screens on March 21, trade experts anticipate a further surge in collections. “More theatres are being added, and with the Telugu version arriving, the film is poised to set new records,” he added.



Adding to the buzz, top Telugu superstars Mahesh Babu, Allu Arjun, and Jr NTR watched the film on its opening day in Hyderabad and took to social media to praise it. They appreciated the film’s scale, performances, and overall impact, further boosting its visibility among audiences.



Despite being pan-India stars themselves, their wholehearted appreciation of a film from another industry has been widely applauded. Fans and film circles alike have welcomed the gesture, noting that such support strengthens the spirit of Indian cinema.



“It has connected with everyone—from stars to the common man—and its quality is clearly reflected in the box office numbers,” Prasanna Kumar concluded.