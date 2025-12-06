Dhurandhar 2 Release Date Announced: Read Full Details Here
After the release of "Dhurandhar" on 5 December 2025, the post‑credits scene confirmed that a sequel is on the way. "Dhurandhar 2" has now been officially announced for a theatrical release on 19 March 2026, setting up a major box-office clash with Yash’s Toxic and the comedy sequel Dhamaal 4.
Arriving just over three months after the first installment, the sequel is set to continue the action-packed storyline introduced in its prequel. Directed by Aditya Dhar and produced by Jio Studios and B62 Studios, the movie is set to expand on the high-octane narrative of the original film.
Dhurandhar was conceived from the outset as a two‑part saga, with the first film laying an extended foundation over a runtime of around three hours and thirty‑four minutes. The story is set against real historical terrorism backdrops like the IC‑814 hijacking and the 2001 Indian Parliament attack, following intelligence chief Ajay Sanyal as he masterminds a covert mission against a cross‑border terror network.
Dhurandhar 2 is expected to pick up directly from the suspenseful post‑credits tease. Early buzz suggests that the sequel will move at a faster pace, paying off several narrative threads and character arcs left deliberately unresolved in the first chapter.
Ranveer Singh returns in the lead, carrying forward his role at the heart of the drama.The ensemble cast will again include Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi. Trade listings and early promotional material continue to describe Dhurandhar 2 as an “action–patriotic” film. Veteran actor Rakesh Bedi has revealed that Dhurandhar 2 was shot alongside the first film and is already complete, with the team presently focused on post‑production.
The 19 March 2026 date also aligns with a festive period that includes Ugadi, Gudi Padwa and Eid‑al‑Fitr, giving the sequel a lucrative extended weekend despite the stiff competition. On its chosen date, Dhurandhar 2 will face Yash’s much‑anticipated Toxic, a pan‑India action film expected to dominate screens in multiple languages. Reports also indicate a clash with Dhamaal 4, adding a major comedy franchise to an already crowded frame and raising the stakes for screen sharing and audience attention. The combination of a freshly engaged audience from Part 1, festival timing and Ranveer Singh’s resurgent box‑office pull shall position Dhurandhar 2 as one of early‑2026’s most closely watched Hindi releases.
