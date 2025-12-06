Dhurandhar 2 Release Date Announced: Read Full Details Here

After the release of "Dhurandhar" on 5 December 2025, the post‑credits scene confirmed that a sequel is on the way. "Dhurandhar 2" has now been officially announced for a theatrical release on 19 March 2026, setting up a major box-office clash with Yash’s Toxic and the comedy sequel Dhamaal 4.

Arriving just over three months after the first installment, the sequel is set to continue the action-packed storyline introduced in its prequel. Directed by Aditya Dhar and produced by Jio Studios and B62 Studios, the movie is set to expand on the high-octane narrative of the original film.

Dhurandhar was conceived from the outset as a two‑part saga, with the first film laying an extended foundation over a runtime of around three hours and thirty‑four minutes. The story is set against real historical terrorism backdrops like the IC‑814 hijacking and the 2001 Indian Parliament attack, following intelligence chief Ajay Sanyal as he masterminds a covert mission against a cross‑border terror network.





Dhurandhar 2 is expected to pick up directly from the suspenseful post‑credits tease. Early buzz suggests that the sequel will move at a faster pace, paying off several narrative threads and character arcs left deliberately unresolved in the first chapter.