Dhurandhar 2: Die-Hard Ranveer Singh Fan Spends Rs 3,100 on a Single Ticket

It appears Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 has become one of the most anticipated films of the year. The movie has already surpassed the pre-release hype of any recent blockbuster. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film has dominated social media conversations ever since the prequel’s release, and this intense fan anticipation is now translating into massive business.



The filmmakers recently announced that ticket bookings for limited paid previews will open on March 18 at 5:00 PM, though full-scale bookings are yet to begin. Demonstrating the film's immense popularity, one die-hard Ranveer Singh fan reportedly spent Rs 3,100 on a single ticket for the opening show at Mumbai’s Borivali Oberoi Sky City Mall.



Dhurandhar is set to-release in theatres worldwide on March 13. According to Jio Studios, the movie will have over 1250 shows across 1000-plus screens worldwide.



The sequel's recently released trailer features Ranveer Singh appearing in dual personas as Jaskirat and Hamza. R. Madhavan returns as strategist Ajay Sanyal, with Arjun Rampal as ISI Major Iqbal and Sanjay Dutt as SP Chaudhary Aslam. Aditya Dhar wrote, directed and produced the film. Jyoti Deshpande and Lokesh Dhar also produce. The sequel will release in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam languages.