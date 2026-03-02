Dhurandhar 2 Outpaces Toxic as Advance Bookings in US Take Off

Advance bookings are on. Two of the most observed movies by trade analysts are Dhurandhar 2 and Toxic. Ticket sales are currently on in the US.



Ranveer Singh's movie is outperforming Toxic in US pre-sales for premiere shows. Dhurandhar 2 has collected $33,723 in advance sales, selling 1,953 tickets across 209 shows in 151 theatres. Toxic, starring Yash in the lead, has collected $3,665, selling 189 tickets across 122 shows in 81 theatres.



This means the Bollywood sequel has earned roughly 9 times more in US advance bookings than Toxic. It has to be seen how the trend is going to be in the coming days.



After the release of the trailer for Toxic, the gap is expected to come down. Unlike Dhurandhar 2, Toxic is not a sequel. Its relative underperformance in relation to its Hindi-language competitor is understandable.

