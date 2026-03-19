Dhurandhar 2: OTT Details Revealed

Ranveer Singh’s high-octane spy thriller, Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, has taken the box office by storm, rewriting history even before its full theatrical release. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the sequel to the 2025 blockbuster earned a staggering Rs 52.71 crore gross from paid previews alone on March 18.

Despite its nearly four-hour runtime and an "A" certificate, the film is witnessing massive occupancy across India.



For fans looking forward to the digital premiere, reports indicate that the streaming rights have been secured by JioHotstar for a record-breaking Rs 150 crore. This marks a shift from the first installment, which streamed on Netflix.

While an official date is pending, the film is expected to arrive on OTT within 45 to 60 days of its theatrical run, likely by June 2026.



Dhurandhar 2's regional versions (read Telugu and Tamil) have faced release issues. Due to delays in content delivery, their premieres and Day 1 shows got cancelled until noon.

The Hindi version has been the sole driver of collections all over.

