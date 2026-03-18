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Dhurandhar 2: BO Predictions Come Out; Record-Breaking Openings Expected

Entertainment
18 March 2026 11:55 AM IST

The opening day predictions by informed trade analysts are super-high

Dhurandhar 2: BO Predictions Come Out; Record-Breaking Openings Expected
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Ranveer Singh.

Box office predictions for Dhurandhar 2, the spy-action thriller sequel directed by Aditya Dhar and starring Ranveer Singh in the lead role, are extraordinary.

The opening day predictions by informed trade analysts are super-high. Over Rs 200 crore gross worldwide on day 1 (including paid previews/premiere shows) is said to be a foregone conclusion now. Over Rs 500 crore worldwide for the extended four-day weekend (with some optimistic estimates pushing beyond Rs 550 crore) is another plausible outcome.

India nett opening is said to be potentially in the Rs 100+ crore range. Strong overseas performance is expected, including record-breaking pre-sales in North America (first Indian film to hit $5 million in pre-sales there).

Dhurandhar 2 is expected to shatter existing Bollywood opening records (beating Jawan's Rs 129 crore) and challenge pan-Indian benchmarks, even with no release in certain territories like Pakistan and some Gulf countries.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
ranveer singh Dhurandhar 
India 
DC Correspondent
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