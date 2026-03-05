Dhurandhar 2 and Ustaad Bhagat Singh Set to Clash

Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 is one of the most awaited films of the year. The trailer is set to be released on March 6, 2026, and the makers have just unveiled a fresh set of posters today, March 5.



While Yash’s Toxic was initially planned for a Ugadi release, its schedule shifted from March 19 to June 4 due to tensions in the Middle East, as the makers want to ensure a global audience can watch the film. This led to rumors that Dhurandhar 2 might also be postponed due to the current situation in Dubai, Kuwait, and other foreign countries. However, it appears Dhurandhar 2 will be released on its promised date without any delays. Interestingly, Pawan Kalyan’s Ustaad Bhagat Singh has now joined the race. Originally scheduled for March 26, 2026, the makers have announced a new, earlier release date.



Sharing the update on social media, the team wrote: “This Ugadi, Ustaad will dominate. Our USTAAD arrives a week early to spark massive celebrations at the box office. USTAAD BHAGAT SINGH GRAND RELEASE WORLDWIDE ON 19th MARCH, 2026.”



Dhurandhar 2 is also slated for a theatrical release on March 19 in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. The film is written and directed by Aditya Dhar and produced by Aditya Dhar, Jyoti Deshpande, and Lokesh Dhar.

