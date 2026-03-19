Dhurandhar 2: Allu Arjun showers praise on Ranveer Singh, Aditya Dhar

Hyderabad: Superstar Allu Arjun described Dhurandhar 2 as a film that carried "patriotism with swag" after watching the movie on Wednesday. He applauded the entire cast of the movie, including R Madhavan and Ranveer Singh, for their performances in the film. Taking to his X handle, Allu Arjun praised the film 'Dhurandhar 2' as a high-energy patriotic entertainer while highlighting its impactful moments and strong performances.

"Just watched Dhurandhar 2 Patriotism with swag. A film that will make every patriot proud. Many clap-trapping moments. BLAST! Congratulations to the entire team. Fine performances by R Madhavan garu & all actors. Technical brilliance. So proud to have a brilliant and versatile actor like my brother Ranveer Singh in our country. RVS on fire. Aditya Dhar garu hit the ball out of the park. So happy to have brilliant filmmakers like him in our country. Show Rocker. An Indian story... International swag! Jai Hind," wrote Allu Arjun.



The sequel is directed by Aditya Dhar and stars Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, Rakesh Bedi, R Madhavan and others in the lead roles. The sequel to last year's blockbuster 'Dhurandhar,' held its paid preview shows on March 18, ahead of its official theatrical release. At Gaiety Galaxy, several viewers who emerged after the screening expressed satisfaction with the film, saying it largely lived up to the hype surrounding its launch. One moviegoer described the film as an "entertaining watch" and said it was "really good" and "worth watching." He urged audiences to experience it in theatres, noting that the action sequences and narrative kept him engaged throughout.

Another viewer said the sequel had an interesting twist in the second half. According to him, the film keeps audiences guessing until the very end. "I just watched Dhurandhar, and it was amazing," he said. A third viewer said the film met expectations and praised its pacing. He also shared that though the film was a bit longer than expected, it lived up to the excitement surrounding it. "I just watched Dhurandhar. The movie lives up to the hype. It met expectations. I didn't feel bored at any point," he said. 'Dhurandhar' was released in theatres on December 5 last year and went on to become the highest-grossing film of 2025. The film has since achieved cult status and rewritten box-office history, surpassing 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' to emerge as the highest-grossing Hindi film of all time.