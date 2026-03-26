'Dhurandhar 2' a Reflection of "New India": Kangana Ranaut at IFFD 2026

At the opening of the International Film Festival of Delhi (IFFD) 2026, actor Kangana Ranaut spotlighted films like 'Dhurandhar 2', describing them as emblematic of a "new India" rooted in culture, patriotism and modern aspirations. Speaking to the media at the festival, Ranaut emphasised the importance of platforms that showcase such cinema. "Look, this platform is for such films. This is the picture of New India," she said. She further added, "In which, culture, patriotism and modernity, the dream of a developed India, you see the pulsating energy of a New India. For this, such platforms should be there. We are very grateful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, who has given us the dream of a developed India. And we are all moving forward with it."



Kangana termed IFFD as a significant global cultural platform. "It is a global platform where we can see cinematic excellence from any country," she said, underlining the scale and ambition of the event. She also highlighted the festival's programming, including screenings, masterclasses and interactions, calling it a "big celebration" for artists. Marking her two decades in cinema, Ranaut noted her personal connection to the industry: "I have completed 20 years in the film industry. I have given a long period of my life to films." The festival, inaugurated at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, saw a strong turnout from across the film fraternity, including actors, filmmakers and industry veterans. Among those honoured were Sharmila Tagore, late legendary actor Dharmendra and Nandamuri Balakrishna, who received Lifetime Achievement Awards for their contributions to Indian cinema.



Chief Minister Rekha Gupta highlighted the cultural ambition behind the festival, stating, "Delhi is the heart of the country, a city that embraces everyone and carries both history and hope. With this film festival, we are not just hosting an event but shaping a new cultural identity for the capital. Cinema has the power to inspire, to connect, and to tell stories that become people's dreams. This festival will be a platform for new artists, filmmakers and especially women to showcase their talent. We are committed to making Delhi a true creative capital, known for its energy, stories, and spirit." The opening ceremony also paid tribute to 150 years of Vande Mataram, setting a cultural tone for the event. The inaugural lamp was lit by Rekha Gupta along with dignitaries, including Kangana Ranaut, Sharmila Tagore and Hema Malini. With a global line-up and strong participation from both Indian and international cinema communities, IFFD 2026 has begun on a high note. The festival, organised by the Delhi Tourism & Transport Development Corporation in association with the Government of Delhi, will run until March 31, featuring screenings, panel discussions and industry engagements across the city.

