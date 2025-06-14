Dharmo Rakshathi Song From Yamudu Is Out!

Jagadish Amanchi's upcoming film Yamudu has been released, hinting at a gripping mythological suspense crime thriller. Jagadish not only stars in the lead role but also directs the film, which is produced under the Jagannadha Pictures banner. Sravani Shetty plays the female lead.

The team behind the movie today released an intense song titled 'Dharmo Rakshathi', whose title is self-explanatory. Vamshi Sarojini Vikas's lyrics are voiced by Sai Charan Bhaskaruni, Arun Kaundinya, and Harsha Vardhan Chavali, singers who sound grounded in classical music. Bhavani Rakesh's composition revs up the concept of the song.



"This is a power-packed ride filled with suspense, sharp twists, and edge-of-the-seat entertainment you won’t want to miss," the makers recently stated.



With all post-production work completed, the Yamudu team will soon announce a release date.

