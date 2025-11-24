Dharmendra Is A Man With A Golden Heart, Says Director Teja

Director Teja is a cinematographer-turned-director and worked as a cinematographer for many Bollywood movies in the 1990s. "I had worked with the original He-Man of Bollywood, Dharmendra, in a Hindi movie Loh Purush," reveals Teja and adds, "He is a man with a golden heart and anything more precious than that. He was a lively person on sets and would crack jokes with crew members. He would appreciate the crew if they did good work. He hugged me with lots of warmth when he found my lighting accurate, and I would cherish those moments," he adds.

He claims to have taken a lesser pay cheque just to work with Dharampaji. "I was quite busy as a cinematographer then, but when I got this golden opportunity, I grabbed it with both hands and took 1/10th of my usual pay, when the makers said that they had budget constraints," he informs. He also recalls the playfulness of the Sholay star when he surprised everyone during dance rehearsals of Loh Purush. "He lifted heroine Jayaprada onto his shoulders after the dance rehearsal was completed, and all of us clapped for his energy and playful attitude. He carried the spirit on and off screen all through his life. I haven't seen a stronger and better-built actor like him in my career. He had attained a larger-than-life image and was a darling for North India viewers along with Punjab and other centres," he points out.

Teja adored his action movies like Yaadon Ki Bharat, Dharam Veer, Jugnu and Bullet Train to become his favourite action hero. "Dharmendra used to perform daredevil stunts on his own to add a touch of realism. He won a fan following all over the world, including me. A tough guy with a tender heart is a rare combination and Indian cinema would truly miss a great soul", he concludes.