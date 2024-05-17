Dhanush's Raayan Telugu Rights Sold For Rs 5 Cr in AP, Telangana?

It also marks the 50th film of the national award-winning actor and he also wielded the megaphone for this action-centric film. “Dhanush is directing a film after a gap. He earlier directed ‘Pa Pandi' a few years ago and tasted success. This time, he is doing an anger-driven role to woo the masses in a big way,” he points out.

Realizing the rising fan following among Telugu audience, the national award-winning actor arrived in Tollywood with ‘Sir’ and worked with the Telugu production house and director. “He is now working with another leading Telugu director Sekhar Kammula and their film ‘Kubera’ is also gaining a lot of attention after its shooting schedules in Mumbai,” he concludes.