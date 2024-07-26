Raayan Review: Dhanush scores as an actor, fails as director

Cast: Dhanush, Sundeep Kishan, S J Suryah, Selvaraghavan, Dushara Vijayan Aparna Balamurali and others



Direction: Dhanush



Rating: 2/5 stars





After the not-so-impressive ‘Captain Miller,’ talented actor Dhanush returns with another action film 'Raayan' but it lacks a novel plot as it turns out to be a usual revenge drama. Of course, the brother-sister bonding between Dhanush and Dussehra Vijayan is interestingly played out and a few stylized scenes grab audience interest. In fact, Dhanush turned director for this film and relied on gore and violence revolving around a wafer-thin plot. This is truly disappointing since some of his films like 'Asuran' and 'Karnan' had boasted of bold themes in the past. No doubt, he captured the mood and offered some eye-pleasing visuals and above all drew a gripping background score from music maestro A R Rahman. Dhanush delivered a knockout performance as a doting brother who takes care of his two brothers and a sister, against odds.



However, his young brother Sundeep Kishan is a drunkard and keeps indulging in brawls at a bar which annoys Dhanush who wants to lead a peaceful life. But things turn dirty, when Sundeep is involved in a bigger crime and when their family is threatened by a gangster (Saravavan) and in turn, Dhanush and his siblings decimate him. Yet, another gangster S J Suryah suspects Dhanush but he claims ignorance. The plot has shades of Dhanush’s much-successful movie ‘Asuran’, where he ignores insults from feudal lords to lead a peaceful life, while his two sons are fiery and want to settle scores with rivals. In this film too, his brothers want to take on their rivals, while Dhanush pacifies them. However, this film is no match to 'Asuran' in terms of theme or its hard-hitting narration.



The film begins with young Dhanush and his two brothers (Sundeep Kishan) and (Kalyan Jayaram) getting a baby sister but they lose their parents. He chops the head of a priest for trying to sell off his infant sister and moves to another place, where he gets support from the transport owner (Selvaraghavan). Now, they are all grown up, while Dhanush runs a food court and his brother Kalyan is studying in college. Whereas, Sundeep leads a carefree life and falls in love with Aparna Balamurali and their sister (Dushara Vijayan) takes care of the household chores. Quite a simple and happy family. Meanwhile, a senior police officer (Prakash Raj) arrives in town and tries to drive a wedge between two gangsters-Saravanan and S J Suryah- and eventually eliminate both gangs. But to his surprise, Saravavan and his gang are eliminated and they are curious to know who the killer his, along with rival gangster S J Suryah.

Dhanush comes up with a subtle performance and looks menacing at times and goes on a killing spree to safeguard his family. He is shocked to know about his new rivals and he is dejected. While Dushara as his sister does a good job and supports his brother’s mission. Sundeep plays a role with dark shades and manages to impress. S J Suryah and Selvaragavan fit the bill.



National award winning actor turns director but he could have chosen a refreshing plot over clichéd revenge saga and even the ‘twist’ he banks on looks more contrived than real. His landmark 50th film doesn't have much to crow about other than some gore-ridden and bloody action episodes and Prakash Raj’s role and mission is silly and unlawful.





