Dhanush's 'Idly Kadai' Hits Netflix

29 Oct 2025 1:06 PM IST

Idly Kadai was released in Telugu as Idly Kottu.

A still from the movie.

The film 'Idly Kadai,' starring actor Dhanush, was released in theaters on October 1, 2025. The film opened to mixed reviews from all quarters and is now available for digital streaming.

It is available on Netflix in all languages. Let's wait and see how the film performs on OTT.

Apart from Dhanush, 'Idly Kadai' boasts a stellar cast including Arun Vijay, Shalini Pandey, Raj Kiran, Sathyaraj, Parthiban, Samuthirakani, and others.

Nithya Menen is seen as the female lead in the film. The film is jointly produced by Dawn Pictures and Wunderbar Films.

Idly Kadai was released in Telugu as Idly Kottu. It was dominated at the box office first by Pawan Kalyan's OG and then by Rishab Shetty's Kantara Chapter 1.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

