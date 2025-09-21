Dhanush’s Idli Kottu Valued at Rs 5 Crore in Telugu States

After tasting success with Kuberaa in the Telugu states, Tamil star Dhanush is back with another dubbed release, Idli Kottu (Idli Kadai), aiming to entertain his fans once again.



“The film has to collect around Rs 5 crore in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana to reach its breakeven mark,” says a distributor, adding that the project also marks Dhanush’s return to direction after a gap.



The two-minute trailer struck a chord with audiences, showing Dhanush’s character, Murugan, requesting his father to buy him an idli grinder so the family can avoid hours of hand-grinding. His father, however, worries whether the machine-made idlis will taste the same as those prepared traditionally. Their humble idli kadai (shack) appears to be much loved by the locals.



After helming the family drama Paa Pandi with Raj Kiran and Revathi, and later the action adventure Raayan, Dhanush now takes on the role of an underdog in Idli Kottu—a move that not only broadens his acting choices but also underlines his versatility as a filmmaker, adds distributor.