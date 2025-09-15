Dhanush’s Idli Kottu Set for Grand Telugu Release on October 1

National Award-winning actor Dhanush is all set to enthrall audiences with his upcoming directorial venture, Idli Kottu.

Following the massive success of Kuberaa, Dhanush returns with his fourth film as director, produced under Dawn Pictures and Wunderbar Films in association with Akash Baskaran.



The film will release simultaneously in Tamil and Telugu on October 1. Teasers and posters have already struck a chord with fans, building strong anticipation for the release.



In a major development, the Telugu theatrical rights of Idli Kottu were acquired by Sri Vedakshara Movies, headed by Rama Rao Chintapalli, for a record price—the highest in Dhanush’s career. The banner will ensure the film’s biggest-ever Telugu release.

Producer Rama Rao Chintapalli shared, “We are proud to present Idli Kottu to Telugu audiences with the largest release of Dhanush’s career. We thank Dhanush and his team for trusting us with this prestigious project.”

The film features an ensemble cast including Nithya Menen as the female lead, alongside Arun Vijay, Shalini Pandey, Sathyaraj, and Rajkiran in pivotal roles.