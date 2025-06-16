Dhanush Reveals His Sisters’ Crush On Nagarjuna At Kuberaa Event

Hyderabad:The much-awaited film Kuberaa is all set to release worldwide on June 20, 2025, and excitement reached a fever pitch at the grand trailer launch held in Hyderabad yesterday. The star-studded event saw the presence of the entire lead cast including Akkineni Nagarjuna, Dhanush, Rashmika Mandanna, and director Shekhar Kammula, along with music composer Devi Sri Prasad (DSP).

Fans and media were treated to the official trailer, which was met with thunderous applause, hinting at a high-octane, emotionally charged cinematic experience. At the event, the cast and crew shared their admiration and appreciation for legendary actor Nagarjuna, who brings a commanding and regal presence to his role in the film.



Music director DSP shared his gratitude for composing a special track titled “KING” inspired by Nagarjuna’s character. “I am so glad that I made a song for you named KING. Thank you, Nagarjuna sir, for doing this character. If you hadn’t taken it up, I honestly can’t imagine who else Shekhar Kammula sir could have made this film with. You brought such royal dignity to the role. From start to finish, the way you portrayed this character was truly beautiful. I feel blessed to be part of this amazing film.”



Rashmika Mandanna, working with Nagarjuna Akkineni for the second time, shared a heartfelt moment on stage. “I have this love for you that I can't even put into words. You are so charming and such a beautiful human being. I wish I could get some of that magic. Thank you for being you."



Director Sekhar Kammula opened up about directing the veteran actor, revealing his initial nervousness. “He’s so friendly, but to direct him, I felt a bit nervous. I remember going to the Shiva shoot in those days, and the variety of films he has done is incredible. He usually doesn’t do night shoots or work on Sundays, but he made all those exceptions for Kuberaa. Doing complex action scenes with guns at this stage in his career is no easy task, but he did it all with total dedication.”



Dhanush, who shared screen space with Nagarjuna for the first time, called the experience magical. “Thank you so much for such a fantastic experience. Nag sir, it was a pleasure working with you. Your charm is timeless. We grew up watching your films, and now to share the screen with you is nothing short of magic. My sisters had a big crush on you. Thank you for being so lovely.”

Kuberaa features a stellar cast, a strong story, and a trailer that has generated great excitement. The film is ready to make a big impact when it releases in theaters on June 20, 2025.

Audiences can look forward to stunning visuals and performances that will stay with them well beyond the final scene.