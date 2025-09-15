Dhanush Reflects on Social Media Hatred at 'Idly Kottu' Audio Launch

Actor Dhanush is awaiting the release of his upcoming movie, Idly Kottu, scheduled to hit theaters on October 1, 2025.



At the film's audio launch event, Dhanush shared a personal anecdote, stating, "There was a time when I had no money. Now, I have money, but I can't find the same taste of childhood or the same happiness. That taste of idly won't even be found in restaurants." The film, he added, is based on a real-life incident.



He also spoke out against social media hatred, saying, "There is no concept for the haters. Every actor makes a movie, a team forms, and then a certain group creates 300 fake IDs to praise one actor and defame others, spreading hatred on social media."



Idly Kottu is produced by Akash Baskaran and Dhanush under the banners of Dawn Pictures and Wunderbar Films. Nithya Menen stars as the female lead, with Arun Vijay, Shalini Pandey, Sathyaraj, and Rajkiran in key roles.

