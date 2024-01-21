Dhanush, Nagarjuna will be great combo, says Sunil Narang

Hyderabad: Leading exhibitor-turned-producer Sunil Narang is quite elated about making a multi-star with superstars Dhanush and Nagarjuna which began with a bang, a few days ago. “Nag and Dhanush is a casting coup of sorts," says Sunil Narang who also roped in Rashmika and DSP to dish out chartbusters. Talking exclusively to Deccan Chronicle, he says that it would be one of the costliest films in Tollywood.

Q: How is working with Tamil star Dhanush?



A: Tamil superstar Dhanush is a very professional and dedicated actor. We have completed three days of shooting and it was great working with a national award-winning actor. He is an actor-par-excellence and could pull off any kind of role with ease. His popularity has spread all over the world. We are going to shoot our massive film in Tirupati, Goa, and Bangkok in the days to come. It would go down as one of the costliest films in Tollywood



Q: How did you rope in seasoned star Nagarjuna?



A: Nagarjuna is a very good actor and friendly person. When director Sekhar Kammula narrated the story to him, he agreed and came on board. The combination of Dhanush and Nagarjuna will be great to watch out on the big screen. Nagarjuna’s role will be significant and powerful and he is doing a full-length role in this multi-star.



Q; Rumours claim that it is a gangster movie, while Rashmika plays a female lead.



A: I can surely say it is not a gangster movie but I can’t reveal anything beyond at this stage. It would be a gripping and engaging entertainer for all sections of the audience since talented director Sekhar Kammula has come up with an ‘exciting’ story. Rashmika will be donning an important role and her acting skills will be put to the test since Kammula is adept at etching good roles for women too. We are also happy about ace music director Devisriprasad coming on board and a few other actors like Dilip Tahil.



Q: You are releasing 'Captain Miller' in Telugu states?



A: We are quite happy to release the Telugu dubbed version of ‘Captain Miller’ on January 26 since it’s an action film with a tinge of patriotism. Dhanush has gained a fan following among Telugu viewers, they are bound to like him in a new avatar.

