Dhanush Becomes the Go-To Choice for Portraying Legends

National Award-winning actor Dhanush, celebrated for his intense and deeply nuanced performances, is set to take on two of the most significant roles of his career. The versatile star will be seen portraying legendary composer Ilaiyaraaja in an upcoming biopic which is back in news after director Arun Matheswaran confirming that the project is very much on. Dhanush simultaneously prepares to step into the shoes of former President and renowned scientist Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam in another ambitious biographical film.



Speaking about Dhanush’s casting, producer Abhishek Agarwal, who has signed the actor to play Dr. Kalam, praised his extraordinary range. “Dhanush is an actor par excellence and extremely versatile. He is capable of handling both real-life roles and fictional characters with equal ease,” he said. Abhishek also revealed that extensive groundwork is currently underway. “The script work is in progress, as we are doing a lot of research to ensure we get the facts and key moments right,” he added.



Sharing his excitement about the project, Abhishek Agarwal further stated, “This is a dream project for us. Dr. Kalam was an inspirational and path-breaking figure. We are truly honoured to bring his life story to the screen with one of Indian cinema’s most talented actors, Dhanush.”



The film has been titled Kalam and carries the tagline ‘The Missile Man of India’. It will be directed by Om Raut. The makers aim to celebrate the extraordinary life and enduring legacy of Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam, whose visionary contributions to India’s space and defence programmes continue to inspire generations.

Known for completely immersing himself in his characters, Dhanush is expected to undergo a significant physical and emotional transformation to authentically portray the iconic leader. With a powerful story and an experienced creative team backing it, Kalam is shaping up to be a fitting cinematic tribute to one of India’s most revered personalities.

Echoing similar sentiments, producer Suniel Narang, who previously worked with Dhanush and cast him as a beggar in Kuberaa, had high praise for the actor. “Dhanush is not only a phenomenal actor but also highly professional,” he concluded.