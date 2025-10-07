Dhanashree vs Arbaz: The Friendship Fallout Nobody Saw Coming in the Rise and Fall Tower

Mumbai: The electrifying Rise and Fall Tower now has its top 10 fiery contestants battling for the very first winner’s trophy of the show. But the journey is not going to be a smooth sail, especially for the 6 struggling workers trapped in the basement. Today’s explosive episode was not just about who will rise and who will fall, it was also about how once-trusted friends dramatically burst out at each other to cling to their rising journey in the Tower. Ahead of the intense clash amongst the workers to win the coveted opportunity to rise to the glamorous penthouse, the rulers, the workers and the ultimate ruler Arjun were given the power to eliminate one worker who would not be participating in the game to rise from the basement.

During the nail-biting voting for elimination, the workers voted out Aditya, which led to a brutal fight between him and Aarush. While Aarush and Bali gave their reasoning for voting Aditya out, he took it personally and the heated conversation spiraled when Bali said that one should be real in the game. Aditya replied, “agar meh real banke reh jau toh meh char din meh bahar ho jaunga. Sirf aur sirf meh jessa bahar hu wessa meh rahu toh.”



When Aditya desperately tried to clarify the reasons presented to eliminate him from the game, Aarush recalled the games that were played in an unfair manner earlier. When denied, he said, “Koi chota bachha aake jhut toh nahi bolega na bhai.” Aditya responded brutally by saying, “Haan toh meh bhi koi chotta baccha nahi hu jo idhar baith kar jhut bolunga.” After all the fiery arguments, Kiku, Aditya and Aakriti got eliminated while Bali, Aarush and Nayandeep took a step towards the game to flip their cards from workers to rulers, where Bali finally triumphed and earned his move to the luxurious penthouse.



But the drama doesn’t end here. Dhanashree and Arbaz, known to be good friends, got into a tense, passive-aggressive argument. Dhanashree, referring to the ranking of the contestants, said, “Arbaz please understand, meh bohot deeply hurt thi, mereko bohot bohot bura laga ki apne ranking ke basis meh humari friendship ko doubt kia.” Arbaz played his game smartly, throwing the ball into Dhanashree’s court and said, “Meh yeh chiz samaj gaya hu na mere apne mere liye stand lene wale hai, or na mere liye woh dusre bhi.” Dhanashree got visibly upset with the conversation and claimed that she was always supportive. Arbaz replied annoyingly, “Dekhliya hai mehne, apne kitna sath dia hai mera. Hamesha apne meri galtiya dikhayi hai, mere tarike galat dikhaye hai!”



In the game of Rise and Fall this week, the house is split between Workers and Rulers, with Aarush Bhola, Aaditya Narayan, Kiku Sharda, Akriti Negi and Nayandeep Rakshiit hustling as Workers, while Bali, Manisha Rani, Arjun Bijlani, Dhanashree Verma and Arbaz Patel, hold the throne as Rulers. Watch daily new episodes of Rise and Fall for free, on Amazon MX Player at 12 PM and on Sony Entertainment Television at 10:30 PM.

