Jr NTR has more craze than Prabhas?

The state governments of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh allowed a hike in ticket prices for the upcoming big ticket film ‘Devara’ starring Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor. ‘Apparently, it will be costing Rs 413 per head in multiplexes and Rs 250 in single screens. In Andhra Pradesh, prices are a bit lower, with multiplex tickets pegged around Rs 325 and single screens at Rs 200,’ says a distributor.

He says that it has surpassed Prabhas starrer ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ which cost Rs 395 per head in Telangana state. “It is true that ticket rates for Kalki were pegged at Rs 395 per head in multiplexes and it was considered the highest at that time. Now, ‘Devara’ has surpassed all films by charging Rs 413 and outwitted ticket rates of ‘RRR’ and ‘Salaar’ too,' he points out. “I think benefit shows would be sold for Rs 1000 per head and it is purely meant for fans,’ he adds.

The Telangana government has allowed ‘Devara’ to have six shows a day across the state. Some theaters will even start showing the movie at 1 am. 'The distributors of 'Kalki' reduced ticket rates after a few weeks and in the end, it was screened Rs 100 per ticket. Hope 'Devara' distributors would also think on those lines since the middle-class audience is shying away from theatres," he laments.