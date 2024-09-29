Devara box office collections Day 2 in Telugu states?

The box office collections of much-hyped action film 'Devara', has slightly dropped a bit on Day 2 but expected to pick up on Sunday and thereafter. "After sensational openings, Devara clocked Rs 31 crore(tentative) on day two in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana and expected to pick up from Sunday," says a leading distributor, who claims that the action film has enough potential in the days to come. "It's NTR one man show all the way and his fans are going all out to celebrate it. Of course, it has received mixed reports at some centres," he adds.



NTR has again proved his crowd pulling prowess with his dual role and his fans following seems to have increased over the years. "More than 5 years after 'RRR', NTR fans are shoring up and he showed that he is a mass hero without any doubt. The film rides on his larger-than-life image and charisma," he points out.



Definitely, director Koratala Siva should have tightened up the second part a bit and made it more engrossing and gripping. "He restricted the film to a seaside town and could have expanded it a bit since few scenes get repetitive," he concludes.





