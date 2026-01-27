Devara 2 Not Shelved: Shooting for Jr NTR’s Sequel to Begin This May

Jr NTR’s Devara, released last year, emerged as a massive success at the box office. Directed by Koratala Siva, the film concluded with an official announcement of a sequel. However, rumors recently surfaced suggesting that Devara 2 had been shelved, leaving fans disappointed.



We now have an exciting update to share: Producer Sudhakar Mikkilineni of Yuvasudha Arts has confirmed that the film is expected to hit the floors in May of this year, with a planned release in 2027. Sudhakar shared these details during an event at Bathukamma Kunta in Jangaon. This official confirmation is sure to thrill "Tarak" fans.



Beyond Devara 2, Jr NTR has an impressive lineup of four major projects, including his collaboration with Prashanth Neel, a film with Trivikram, and another with Nelson Dilipkumar.



Currently, the actor is busy filming his upcoming movie, tentatively titled Dragon, which is progressing at a brisk pace. Devara 2 marks the third collaboration between Jr NTR and Koratala Siva, following their previous blockbusters, Janatha Garage and the first installment of Devara.

