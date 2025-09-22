Devagudi First Look Unveiled

The first look of the upcoming film Devagudi, produced under the banner of Pushyami Film Makers, has been officially launched, generating excitement among movie enthusiasts. Presented by Bellam Sudha Reddy, the film is written, directed, and produced by Bellam Ramakrishna Reddy. The launch event saw the presence of the cast, crew, and several special guests.



Devagudi features Abhinav Shaurya, Narasimha, and Anushree in lead roles, with a strong supporting cast including Raghu Babu, Annapurnamma, and Raghu Kunche. The film is described as an emotionally powerful story, with the makers expressing confidence in its success.



During the event, Director–Producer Bellam Ramakrishna Reddy highlighted the inspiration behind the film, stating, “Inspired by the commitment of our leaders, we carefully made this film. I request all the audience to support our movie.”

Actor Abhinav Shaurya expressed his gratitude, saying, "I thank our director–producer Bellam Ramakrishna Reddy garu for giving me this opportunity to prove myself in the industry. I wholeheartedly request everyone to support our film.”

The technical crew also spoke about their contributions. Music director Sheikh Madeen promised that the film’s background score would be a major highlight, while DOP Lakshmikant Kanike noted the powerful emotions within the movie, adding, "The title 'Devagudi' itself is powerful, and the emotions in the movie are equally powerful. I hope our movie will be among today’s successful films.” He also commended the director's vision and the performances of the actors.



With Lakshmikant Kanike as the cinematographer, Sheikh Madeen as the music composer, and Nagireddy handling the editing, Devagudi promises to be a compelling cinematic experience. The release date will be announced soon.

