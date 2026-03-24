Deva Katta Dismisses Rumors of Collaboration With Pawan Kalyan

Who wouldn’t love to team up with Pawan Kalyan? Almost every filmmaker and star in the industry dreams of working with him. Recently, rumors began circulating that director Deva Katta and Pawan Kalyan were collaborating on a new project. As these reports gained momentum, the director issued a clarification to set the record straight, dismissing them as entirely baseless.



​Taking to X, Deva Katta wrote:



​"Don’t know who started this rumor... but it’s always been a great dream to work with Shri @PawanKalyan gaaru. Even Republic was meant for him at the idea stage. When something equally excites us both, it will happen. Currently traveling with a treasure of a talent on a highly ambitious non-political script. Just enjoying exploring different ideas that mean something to all of us. Not a care of address for political films. Details about the next project in due course!! Thx!!"











Donno who started this rumour...but it’s always been a great dream to work to with Shri @PawanKalyan gaaru. Even #Republic was meant for him at an idea stage. When something equally excites us both, it’ll happen. Currently travelling with a treasure of a talent on a highly… — deva katta (@devakatta) March 24, 2026









Earlier, Pawan Kalyan's office clarified that he has no intent to sign up for new acting endeavors.

​In the meantime, Pawan Kalyan’s latest release, Ustaad Bhagat Singh, directed by Harish Shankar, is currently struggling to find its footing at the box office.