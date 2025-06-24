Despite Privacy, Trisha's Post Puts Vijay's Relationship Back in Spotlight

Actress Trisha Krishnan's birthday post for Tamil superstar Vijay on social media has reignited rumors about their alleged romantic relationship. Trisha shared a picture of Vijay playing with her dog, captioning it, “Happy Birthday bestest”.













The fresh rumours only acquired a new spring in their step when Trisha’s mother, Uma Krishnan, re-shared the post with heart emojis.



Thalapathy Vijay, who is married with two children, has never addressed these rumors. He is married to Sangeetha Sornalingam.

He is known for being private about his personal life. Films like Ghilli, Thirupaachi, Aathi, Kuruvi, and most recently, Leo, featured Vijay and Trisha. In The Greatest Of All Time, Trisha made a cameo appearance as a dancer.



Vijay is currently doing a film titled Jana Nayagan, whose recent teaser confirms the rumour that he is playing a cop in it.

The film is loosely based on Nandamuri Balakrishna's Bhagavanth Kesari. Trisha was recently seen opposite Kamal Haasan in Thug Life.

