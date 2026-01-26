Despite High Viewership, Alice in Borderland Reaches Its Final Chapter

Netflix’s Japanese sci-fi thriller Alice in Borderland is set to conclude with its third season, arriving more than a year after its previous installment debuted on the platform. While the show gained immense popularity and was frequently compared to Squid Game, it carved out its own massive viewership.



Despite the show's success, the streamer has not provided a specific explanation as to why the series will not continue beyond its third season.



Netflix confirmed the news in a recent report, officially referring to the upcoming release as the “third and last season.”

Adapted from Haro Aso’s manga, the series first premiered in December 2020. It follows a group of young people forced to compete in deadly games within a deserted version of Tokyo. Over the years, the show built a substantial international fan base, with the most recent season garnering 25 million views.

