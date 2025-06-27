Despite Family Disputes, Manchu Manoj Praises Kannappa

Actor Manchu Manoj watched the FDFS of Kannappa today at a multiplex in Hyderabad. Soon after, he shared his review.



Here is what Manoj wrote about his father's production: "It's very, very good. The film will be next level after Prabhas' entry. Everyone did a great job; I wish the whole team congratulations. The performance of every actor in the climax is speechless. I wish everyone's efforts in the movie pay off (sic)."



Manchu Manoj and Vishnu Manchu have had differences lately. They have been at the centre of a family dispute. They haven't been on good terms and have registered police complaints against each other. That didn't stop Manoj from wishing Kannappa all the best. He shared a positive review of his brother's movie. His father, Mohan Babu, has spent a bomb in producing the epic devotional drama.



Kannappa is directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh. The film features Prabhas in an extended cameo. It has Mohanlal in an episode. Akshay Kumar and Kajal Aggarwal play Shiva and Parvathi.

